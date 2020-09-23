Police investigating burglary at U of M Athletic Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Police Services and the Memphis Police Department are investigating a burglary at the Athletic Office Building.
University Police were called to the building on Wednesday morning about a suspicious person inside.
Officers say they approached the suspect and he fled from the building on foot. He was taken into custody within minutes.
Multiple items that had been removed from the building were found outside in a ditch.
The recovered items, which were mostly electronics, were valued at $20,000.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.