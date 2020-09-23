Rain expected to continue through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The moisture from Tropical Depression Beta is streaming into the Mid-South today. This means that we will have widespread rain this morning and afternoon. Although there will be breaks in the rain this evening, showers will still be likely. Rainfall totals will be 1-2 inches, so flooding potential is low. There will not be any severe weather. High temperatures will be in the 60s today and lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 68. Winds will be east 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 70%. Low: 62. Winds east 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Showers will be possible early Thursday, but the widespread rain will be moving out in the late afternoon and evening. However, it will remain cloudy all day. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s Thursday. With clouds clearing and low rain chances, highs will return to the lower 80s Friday.
WEEKEND: It will be dry and sunny this weekend, so we will finally have some time to dry out. High temperatures will increase to the lower 80s with low temperatures in the mid-60s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
