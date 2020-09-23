Rain expected to continue through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The moisture from Tropical Depression Beta is streaming into the Mid-South today. This means that we will have widespread rain this morning and afternoon. Although there will be breaks in the rain this evening, showers will still be likely. Rainfall totals will be 1-2 inches, so flooding potential is low. There will not be any severe weather. High temperatures will be in the 60s today and lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight.