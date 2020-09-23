Memphis sees decline in robberies amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now six months after the pandemic started, law enforcement officials and public safety officials in Shelby County are getting a better idea of how it affected crime trends. There are some promising trends, but also they say some very disturbing upticks.
“Robberies tend to be crimes of opportunity,” Director of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission Bill Gibbons said.
Gibbons said this pandemic has not been providing those opportunities.
“People are not going to events as often,” Gibbons said. “People are not going to their cars in garages at night as often.”
According to numbers from Memphis Police, carjackings, individual robberies and home and business robberies are down over the last six months compared to the same time frame last year. In all, there were about 100 more of those crimes committed between March and September of 2019.
“Business burglaries are down. Thefts from businesses are down,” Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said. “We’ve seen a decline probably because many businesses are shut down.”
But Gibbons and Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said this is a trend they’ve noticed since before the pandemic. Between 2016 and 2019, robberies went down 20 percent which they credit things like data driven policing and a pilot focused deterrent program for.
“[It’s] an initiative that is a pulling all levers approach to focusing in on those crime drivers,” Weirich said. “Those individuals in our community we know who are driving our crime rate.”
But over the last six months aggravated assaults and homicides have grown. Weirich said as of Wednesday the number of homicides in Shelby County are 50 percent more than this time last year.
“What is all of a sudden causing that increase in the intent to kill? I don’t know,” Weirich said. “I don’t know how a pandemic is contributing to that.”
According to numbers from Memphis Police, homicides in 2020 are on track to tie or surpass the record number which the city saw in 2016.
