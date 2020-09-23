Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches new website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new agency website to allow users easier access to information about jail detainees, warrants, paying tickets, and general news.
SCSO partnered with local marketing group, Speak Creative, on the new design and layout.
“I am thankful for the collaborative efforts among our staff and many departments throughout the Sheriff’s Office in this concerted effort to keep our community informed with the latest technology,” said Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. “I am very excited we are able to incorporate state-of-the art communication tools to our crime prevention and community outreach efforts.”
Some of the website’s features include:
- 10 separate tips options for reporting crimes and nuisances
- Requests for Public Records
- Vacation Check Requests and Additional Patrol Requests
- Real-time alerts
- Quick searches for “Who’s in Jail” and those with warrants
- Law Enforcement and Corrections Deputies' testimonies on “Why I Wear the Badge”
To visit the new website, click here.
