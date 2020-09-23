Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of MAPCO gas station clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 22-year-old man police say is responsible for the shooting death of a MAPCO gas station clerk is now in custody.
Trevell Shipp was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree in preparation of a robbery and especially aggravated robbery, according to an affidavit.
Investigators say they were able to connect Shipp to the shooting with surveillance video from the MAPCO. The affidavit says video shows Shipp entering into the gas station with a backpack; he then throws the bag at the victim and demands he “fill it up.”
Shipp yelled the statement multiple times just before the he and the victim exchanged gunfire. The victim suffered from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
A witness later found the victim on the floor of the business around before Memphis police and fire arrived on the scene shortly after 2 a.m.
Investigators say on Tuesday, Shipp gave a recorded confession saying he had entered the store with the intentions of robbing the clerk but did not intend to kill him.
