14th MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority has reported its 14th COVID-19 case among its employees.
The transit authority says it is closely monitoring the spread of the virus and is following guidelines set in place by the Centers for Disease Control.
The latest case is reportedly a MATA bus operator who was confirmed to have the virus and notified the company Monday, September 21.
MATA says disinfecting and deep cleaning procedures have already been completed.
The chart below outlines all cases confirmed within MATA:
