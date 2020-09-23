Trump Homeland Security pick denies intelligence meddling

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Senators at his confirmation hearing that a whistleblower’s claims that senior officials meddled with the agency’s intelligence division are “patently false.” He said separate allegations that he held back a report on Russian misinformation targeting former Vice President Joe Biden are also untrue. It was a part of a wide-ranging confirmation hearing for a nominee who has been criticized over his agency’s handling of civil unrest, the coronavirus and immigration. It’s not yet clear when the Senate will vote on his nomination.