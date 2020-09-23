U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in May homicide investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday afternoon, Terrance Sanders was arrested as a murder suspect in a homicide investigation by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.
On May 17, 2020, at the 400 block of Lane Avenue, Jacqueline Logan and Joshua Jackson were shot in a vehicle. Logan died shortly thereafter.
Warrants were issued by Shelby County on July 21 for first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony for the arrest of Sanders in connection with this shooting.
“The Marshals Service proudly answers the call for assistance whenever dangerous fugitives are on the run,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said. “We serve the community by taking wanted individuals, like Terrance Sanders, off the streets.”
Investigators tracked Sanders to an apartment on Bald Eagle Drive near Ridgeway Boulevard. After refusing to answer the door, investigators forced entry. Sanders was found inside and taken into custody with no further incident.
He was transported to the Shelby County Detention Center.
