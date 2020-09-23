U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw goes skydiving, hoping to send a message

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw is hoping to grab voters' attention ahead of the November election, sending the message “the sky’s the limit.”
Bradshaw went skydiving in Greenville in East Tennessee Tuesday.
The Memphis native is running against Republican Bill Hagerty in the campaign to replace retiring Senator Lamar Alexander.
She says she took a leap of faith and is asking voters to do the same with her.
“I just want rural Tennessee to know you are what I’m fighting for," said Bradshaw. "I want South Memphis to know, north Nashville to know, east Chatt to know, that if you feel like you’ve been left out before I am the representative to make sure that your voice is heard in the U.S. Senate.”
Bradshaw won the Democratic primary in an underdog victory with only $23,000 raised.
She hopes to take that grassroots campaign to the general election on November 3.
