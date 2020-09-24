Advance Memphis fundraiser helps Memphians get job training

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Advance Memphis is holding its annual Art for Jobs fundraiser. The non-profit helps Memphians receive job training.
This year organizers had to change how they are holding the event because of the pandemic.
Step into the Advanced Memphis warehouse on Suzette and you will feel you have stepped into an art gallery. But on a typical day the warehouse is full of employees doing assembly work.
Executive director and founder Steve Nash says the hundreds of art pieces throughout the warehouse are being showcased as a part of the annual Art for Jobs fundraiser.
“We are connecting with artists locally that are very generous with their work and willing to exhibit here and sell it,” said Nash.
This is the 10th year of the fundraiser and because of the pandemic, instead of having hundreds of people filling the warehouse at once, people have to schedule a time to look at the art ahead of the fundraiser.
“We are managing the size, doing the thermometer check and asking the questions. And that’s been actually a real benefit for folks to get to see the art and make some buying decisions - and we haven’t offered a preview before,” Nash explained.
Folks can also check out the art on the Advance Memphis website and purchase it when the live event officially launches online. The proceeds that advanced Memphis get from the fundraiser go toward job training, classes on money management and connecting adults in South Memphis to job opportunities.
“It connects us also with the business community where we’re serving adults and encouraging them to come through a soft skills class to then go out into the marketplace. Some of our business sponsors are actually where our graduates are working and becoming permanent employees,” said Nash.
The Art for Jobs event starts Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 pm. To participate and buy art visit the event page here: https://one.bidpal.net/artforjobs/welcome.
