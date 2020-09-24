Bama leads the media pre-season all SEC selections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alabama surpasses all its Southeastern Conference colleagues with 10 players selected First Team All-SEC by the media.
Tennessee has one player on the first team. That’s Offensive Lineman Trey Smith.
Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill is selected as first team at running back. Ole Miss Sophomore Jerrion Ealy makes the second team as a return specialist and third team at the all-purpose position.
He’s joined on the third team by Rebel Wide Receiver Elijah Moore.
Vols Linebacker Henry To’oto’o is listed as second team on defense.
Wanya Morris is third team offensive line.
On the SEC third team, Tennessee DB Bryce Thompson and Mississippi State Linebacker Erroll Thompson.
MEDIA PRE-SEASON ALL SEC 2020
OFFENSE FIRST TEAM:
- QB - Kyle Trask, Florida
- RB - Najee Harris, Alabama
- RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
- WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama
- WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
- TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida
- OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
- OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee
- OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama
- OL - Landon Young, Kentucky
- C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky
DEFENSE First Team:
- DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
- DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
- DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
- DL - Malik Herring, Georgia
- LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama
- LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn
- LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri
- DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
- DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia
- DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU
OFFENSE Second Team:
- QB - Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
- RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
- RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
- WR - George Pickens, Georgia
- WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU
- TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
- OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama
- OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
- OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
- C - Trey Hill, Georgia
DEFENSE Second Team:
- DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
- DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
- DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
- DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
- LB - Henry To’oto’o, Tennessee
- LB - Monty Rice, Georgia
- LB - Jabril Cox, LSU
- DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
- DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia
- DB - Marco Wilson, Florida
- DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
OFFENSE Third Team:
- QB - Mac Jones, Alabama
- RB - Zamir White, Georgia
- RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri
- WR - Seth Williams, Auburn
- WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
- TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU
- OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
- OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn
- OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
- OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee
- C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama
DEFENSE Third Team:
- DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
- DL - Glen Logan, LSU
- DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
- DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
- LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
- LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
- LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky
- DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
- DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
- DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
- DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*
- DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*
SPECIALISTS First Team:
- P - Max Duffy, Kentucky
- PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
- RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
- AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
- SPECIALISTS Second Team:
- P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
- PK - Cade York, LSU
- RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
- AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- SPECIALISTS Third Team:
- P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
- PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
- RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
