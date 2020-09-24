Brady White says COVID-19 won’t stop Tigers

“I mean, I think, with what everyone’s gone through across the country with this off-season, I guess that will help everyone I think it does help us, but it’s not a huge deal," said White. "Like, we don’t have to build back timing, or anything. We’re just doing what is kinda in front of us. It’s what we have to do -- practice. And, like I said, we practice hard. We get to compete against each other. We’re really good units offensively and defensively and special teams. And I’m talking about offense going against defense. So, we’re prepared, and we’re ready to go. It’s just a matter of when we get that next opponent and we’re gonna be ready to go.”