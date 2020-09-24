Brady White says COVID-19 won’t stop Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Quarterback Brady White says he’s not worried about if and when the Tigers ever take the field again.
The U of M has not played a game since the Sept. 5 season-opening victory against Arkansas State and has already missed two scheduled contests against Texas-San Antonio and the University of Houston due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers program.
Those concerns have caused many players to miss practice, either through contracting the virus itself, or contact tracing. But White says Memphis, which is still ranked 17th in the nation, is still going hard with those who can work out, and the team hasn’t skipped a beat staying ready for the all-clear to play.
“I mean, I think, with what everyone’s gone through across the country with this off-season, I guess that will help everyone I think it does help us, but it’s not a huge deal," said White. "Like, we don’t have to build back timing, or anything. We’re just doing what is kinda in front of us. It’s what we have to do -- practice. And, like I said, we practice hard. We get to compete against each other. We’re really good units offensively and defensively and special teams. And I’m talking about offense going against defense. So, we’re prepared, and we’re ready to go. It’s just a matter of when we get that next opponent and we’re gonna be ready to go.”
The Tigers' next game is scheduled for Oct. 3 at SMU.
