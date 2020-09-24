Bulldogs name starting quarterback

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the last quarterback battles in the SEC is finally settled with new Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach naming his starter.
Stanford transfer K.J. Costello will start against defending National Champion LSU Saturday. The depth chart, released earlier Monday, listed an “or” between Costello and freshman QB Will Rogers.
“If we were to play today, KJ would be the starter, although I think will has done some pretty good things, and, uh just had a good scrimmage, and I think they both looked pretty good," said Leach.
Costello, a Stanford transfer, threw for 6,151 yards and 49 touchdowns with 18 interceptions for the Cardinal.
He was a team captain in 2018 and 2019 and earned Second Team All PAC-12 in ’18.
The first team QB that year, was Gardner Minshew, who played for Leach at Washington State.
Kickoff of the Bulldogs and Bayou Bengals is 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge.
