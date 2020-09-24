Chris Rock returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ for Oct. 3 season premiere

NEW YORK (WMC) - “Saturday Night Live” is returning to Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and a familiar face is along for the ride.
Comedian Chris Rock will host the show’s 46th season premiere Oct. 3 with Megan Thee Stallion as musical guest.
Rock was a cast member from 1990 to 1993, and he’s hosted twice before.
The multiple Emmy and Grammy Award winner is starring in the fourth season of FX’s “Fargo,” premiering Sept. 27.
It’s Megan Thee Stallion’s “SNL” debut as musical guest. Her album, “Suga,” has nearly a million streams to date and spawned the 3x platinum hit single, “Savage.”
Watch the new season of “Saturday Night Live” Oct. 3 at 10:30 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.