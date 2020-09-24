Clerk’s Office, TDH issue warnings about ‘spoof calls’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Clerk’s Office for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Health are warning of a scam where scammers are making spoof calls, appearing to be from their offices.
Calls have been made to targeted individuals from 901-495-1200, which is the general number for the Clerk’s Office in Memphis. Additionally, calls have been made from TDH’s main telephone number.
The scammers making calls from the Clerk’s Office informs the victims that a family member has been arrested and can be released from custody upon receipt of a bond payment of a specified dollar amount.
The Clerk’s Office says it will never request payments through telephone calls.
Anyone receiving these calls should immediately call the Clerk’s Office in Memphis at 901-495-1200, or in Jackson at 731-421-9200, for assistance.
By no means should money be wired or otherwise paid to anyone based on one of these calls.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating this matter.
