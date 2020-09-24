COVID-19 postpones Arkansas State vs Tulsa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 is not finished wreaking havoc with the college football schedule.
Arkansas State announcing Wednesday that Saturday’s matchup with Tulsa is postponed.
A-State unable to have a two-deep depth chart at one position group that would allow the game to be played safely.
It’s the second straight week for the Red Wolves to be in this predicament thanks to the pandemic.
A-State had at least 15 players unavailable on Sept. 12 when they upset Kansas State on the road. That was from a combination of injury, COVID-19 positives and contact tracing.
This week’s postponement is due to positive tests discovered Monday, plus other players still displaying symptoms, as well as needing time to safely reacclimate prior to the game.
Arkansas State and Tulsa are working to reschedule the matchup.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.