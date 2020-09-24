DA’s office: No charges for man who shot attempted carjacking suspects at Kroger gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney General will not file charges against a man who shot and killed a 16-year-old attempted carjacker earlier this week.
A spokesperson for District Attorney Amy Weirich says investigators determined the shooting was justified.
According to police, the victim was pumping gas at Kroger Fuel Center near Poplar and Kirby when he noticed someone stole his key fob.
Police say he walked toward the store to ask about surveillance video but returned to his 2019 Mercedes SUV to find someone in the driver’s seat. The suspect jumped out of the passenger door and nearby police say the victim saw someone pointing a gun at him from a black car.
Investigators say the victim fired shots at the suspects. Sixteen-year-old Cameron Pryor died from his injuries. Willie Murry showed up at the hospital in the same black car with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Police determined that car was also stolen and it had blood and bullet holes when officers found it.
Murry is now facing charges in connection with the attempted carjacking as well as attempted second-degree murder.
