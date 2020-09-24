1 dead, MLGW worker detained after being assaulted on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and an MLGW worker has been sent to the hospital after he was assaulted on the job!
Police say the MLGW worker was working to restore power at a home in Whitehaven. He parked his truck in front of the house and was working out back. When he came back to the truck, he reportedly saw someone inside.
We got video of the scene where the altercation happened Wednesday night on Michael Road near East Raines Road.
Police say the man inside the MLGW truck hit the worker in the face, that’s when a struggle between the two started. When officers got to the scene they called ambulances to take both men to the hospital for their injuries. The MLGW worker was transported to Baptist East Memorial Hospital in non-critical condition. Police say the suspect had critical injuries and was pronounced dead at Methodist South Hospital.
Police say they have not determined the cause of death.
The MLGW worker has been detained with no word on any charges as of Thursday morning.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.