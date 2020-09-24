A drier pattern emerging, but clouds will be slow to clear

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog, a light north wind, and lows near 60.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light northwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light west wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s each day along with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.