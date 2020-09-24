A drier pattern emerging, but clouds will be slow to clear

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.