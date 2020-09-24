FAA awards Memphis International Airport with $31M improvement grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced a million-dollar improvement grant that will go to the Memphis International Airport.
This comes after President Donald Trump’s administration awarded $335 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to help 80 airports across 25 states Thursday.
The grants will be administered through the FAA which will be granting the Bluff City’s airport with $31.1 million for aircraft de-icing pads.
