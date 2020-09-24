Lawyer for former Oxford Police Officer charged with murder wants psychiatric exam for his client

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The attorney for a Mississippi family is demanding justice without delay. Carlos Moore says he wants to move ahead with the trial for a former Oxford police officer charged with murder.
The trial for former officer Matthew Kinne is scheduled to begin next month according to Moore.
Kinne is accused of shooting 32-year-old Dominique Clayton in the back of the head in her bedroom in May of 2019. She was found by her 8 year old child.
Kinne’s attorney has filed a motion with the court for a psychiatric evaluation.
Moore said, “on behalf of the Clayton family we are hoping the judge denies the motion. We feel this is a delaying tactic and find it suspicious a month before trial he files the motion. Matt Kinne should be held accountable.”
