Man arrested following shooting that injured his 12-year-old brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Westwood which injured his 12-year-old brother.
According to an affidavit, Kristopher Douglas was arguing with his mother Wednesday at a home on Parkrose Road when his grandfather told him to leave. Douglas began hitting and pushing his grandfather.
His grandfather grabbed a bat and Douglas took the bat then hit his mother in the forearm with it. Authorities say Douglas also used the bat to damage four TVs in the home.
Douglas then pulled out a gun, threatened everyone in the house and fired four shots in the living room. Police say Douglas' 12-year-old brother was grazed by one of the shots, causing injury to his shoulder.
A 13-year-old and 5-year-old were also present in the room when Douglas began shooting.
He fled the scene and officers found him a short distance away from the house.
Douglas was detained and charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
