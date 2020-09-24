Man indicted in Raleigh car-to-car shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett man has been indicted in the killing of one man and the attempted killing of seven others in a pair of car-to-car shootings earlier this year in Raleigh, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Ira Crisp on charges of second-degree murder, seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Investigators say the shootings occurred on April 13, near New Raleigh and Chapel Roads, when Crisp began firing shots from a tan Nissan sedan at a Toyota Avalon in which six men were occupying.
One of those men, 17-year-old Tyler Williams was hit and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say two men in a third vehicle were also shot at by Crisp when they arrived in the area.
Crisp was identified as the shooter and was arrested nine days later.
