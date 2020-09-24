Man pleads guilty to 2018 armed carjacking at car wash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has pled guilty to an armed carjacking at a local car wash that happened in July of 2018.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee, the victim was washing his car at a car wash on East Holmes Road around 9 p.m. when two suspects approached. One of the suspects was later identified as 21-year-old Carlos Jones.
Both suspects had handguns pointed at the victim as they demanded he move away from the car and leave.
Surveillance video presented in court showed the suspects entering the car wash in a white vehicle and leaving the scene with the victim’s vehicle following behind.
Investigators were able to track the victim’s vehicle by GPS recovering it from an apartment complex in Southaven, Mississippi.
Fingerprints on the vehicle were connected to the second suspect, 22-year-old Angelo Bunting. The victim was able to identify Jones and Bunting as the suspects responsible.
On Wednesday, Jones pled guilty to the charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
His sentencing is set for January 7, 2021, where he could face up to 15 years for the carjacking and a minimum of seven years for the weapons charge.
