More clouds and fog through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy with periods of drizzle and fog this afternoon. Temperatures will only hit the mid to upper 60s.Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Highs will return to the upper 70s to lower 80s with morning fog a mostly cloudy sky early. A little sun could break out late in the day.
WEEKEND: Most of the area will be dry with some sun at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Humidity will be slightly higher this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Dry weather will continue into next week with highs in the 80s Monday but much cooler by Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Some areas could drop into the 40s by Friday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.