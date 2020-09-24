MPD Director Mike Rallings asks for participation in national survey on aggressive situations with police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The director of the Memphis Police Department is asking people to participate in a national survey about police interactions in certain situations.
According to responsetoresistance.com, “Response to Resistance has established comprehensive guidelines on what constitutes reasonable responses to various types of resistive and/or aggressive situations.”
“When faced with hostile situations, public safety personnel are charged with making life or death decisions in a matter of seconds. Often, after the confrontation is over, the personnel’s response to the aggressive behavior is scrutinized in a court of public opinion and, at times, a court of law. To date, there are no national guidelines for responses to resistance, assault and aggression. Learn how your department can use the Response to Resistance survey to gain invaluable insight into your personnel and community while helping to accomplish the goal of establishing national guidelines to support the public safety community."
Rallings said the department wants to see how responses vary among Memphians of different backgrounds.
