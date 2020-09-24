Police investigating after protesters say man pulled gun on them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for more people to come forward and give their account of what happened at the end of a protest Wednesday night. Protestors say a man pointed a gun at them.
Protesters they’re disappointed with how police handled taking a report of this incident. They have seen protests turn deadly in some parts of the country, and they feared for their lives.
“Yes, in a nutshell, it is scary because this happened last night and police didn’t even take us seriously,” Activist LJ Abraham said.
Memphis Police said an open criminal investigation is ongoing on South Main Street. Protesters say it started when a man yelled at them from a window.
“At one point he said, ‘Give me a minute and I’ll be downstairs,’” Abraham said.
“He ended up coming down the steps and pulling out a pistol or a handgun,” Activist Shannon Bourne said.
Witnesses say about a dozen people were finishing up a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case Wednesday night when this happened. Many of them took pictures and video and posted it to social media. WMC Action News 5 is not showing the full image of the man since no one has been charged with a crime at this time.
Activists said the scene reminded them of similar scenes that have caught the nation’s attention.
“The only other time we’ve seen an instance like this was in St. Louis when the couple came out with guns protecting their home,” Abraham said. “We weren’t doing anything to threaten his home.”
“This is no different than any investigation. We need victims and witnesses to come in and provide a statement,” Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said.
But witnesses said when they were ready to do that with police officers already on the scene no report was taken at the time.
“There was an officer sitting right there, this was in his line of sight, he did nothing,” Activist Edith Love said. “There were officers stationed over there and up there and they did nothing. We approached them for help. They did nothing.”
Those witnesses eventually were able to file a report, but they had to first call 911 and go to the Main Precinct to do so. Police say no arrests have been made.
