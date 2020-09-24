SCHD says limited-service restaurants, bars that don’t follow restrictions risk losing liquor licenses

“All licensees must follow local laws, including health orders, as a condition of maintaining a TABC license. It’s true that, depending on the circumstances, a licensee could receive a fine, suspension, or revocation for a violation of local law. This year we have continued to work with local authorities as they issued various executive orders, including the most recent orders issued by Shelby County,” said Aaron Rummage, Director of Legislation, Policy, and Communication with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).