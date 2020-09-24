Showers continue today, dry this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The light rain will continue in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi through this afternoon, but Arkansas will likely stay mostly dry. Many of us will see breaks in the rain today, but clouds will stick around. Drizzle, mist and fog will be likely tonight into early tomorrow morning. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees and low temperatures will sit at 60 degrees today.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 69. Winds will be northeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 60. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: It will be cloudy with fog early Friday, but that will gradually clear in the afternoon and we will see more sunshine. With clouds clearing and low rain chances, high temperatures will return to 80 degrees in many areas Friday.
WEEKEND: It will be dry and sunny this weekend, so we will finally have some time to dry out. High temperatures will increase to the lower 80s with low temperatures in the mid-60s.
NEXT WEEK: The dry and mild weather will continue next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Monday. A weak cold front will move through Monday night, which will drop highs down to the 70s and low temperatures into the 50s for the rest of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
