UTHSC, Regional One Health collaborate for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 6:10 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Regional One Health are partnering on a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial program.

The program includes two late-stage clinical trials evaluating Regeneron’s two-antibody cocktail treatments.

One phase will test the drug’s ability to treat patients who are COVID-19 positive and symptomatic, but not sick enough to be hospitalized.

A second phase trial will evaluate the drug’s ability to prevent infection among people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

