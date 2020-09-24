UTHSC, Regional One Health collaborate for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Regional One Health are partnering on a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial program.
The program includes two late-stage clinical trials evaluating Regeneron’s two-antibody cocktail treatments.
One phase will test the drug’s ability to treat patients who are COVID-19 positive and symptomatic, but not sick enough to be hospitalized.
A second phase trial will evaluate the drug’s ability to prevent infection among people who have been exposed to COVID-19.
