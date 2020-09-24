Voter guide: What you need to know about Election Day in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Voters head to the polls Nov. 3 to decide federal, state and local races throughout the region with several major races on the ballot, including president of the United States.
Find important dates and resources below.
REGISTER TO VOTE | FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE
The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3, 2020, election is Oct. 5, 2020. Click below to check your registration status, register to vote and find your polling place.
HOW TO VOTE ABSENTEE
Although the deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 27, the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters submit their ballot request early enough so it is received by county election officials at least 15 days before Election Day at a minimum and preferably before that.
Each state has varying qualifications and deadlines for absentee voting.
Arkansas -- Ballots must be returned to the County Clerk in person by close of business the day before the election or by mail/designated bearer/authorized agent by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
- Find important dates and qualifications for absentee voting in Arkansas.
- Contact your county clerk or apply online for an absentee ballot in Arkansas.
Mississippi -- Mail-in absentee ballots will be counted up to five business days (Nov. 10) after the election if the envelope is postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
- Find important dates and qualifications for absentee voting in Mississippi.
- Find your local Circuit Clerk’s Office to request an absentee ballot in Mississippi.
Tennessee -- Absentee ballots must be returned by mail and received by the close of polls on Election Day.
- Find out if you’re eligible to vote absentee by-mail in Shelby County.
- Find a list of frequently asked questions about absentee voting in Tennessee.
- Apply for an absentee ballot in Tennessee.
WHEN DOES EARLY VOTING BEGIN?
Arkansas -- Early voting is Oct. 19 through Nov. 2.
Mississippi -- Mississippi does not offer early voting.
Tennessee -- Early voting is Oct. 14 through Oct. 29. Click here for a list of early voting sites in Shelby County.
The following is a look at the November general election and the races on the ballot.
FEDERAL RACES
President/Vice President -- In addition to Donald Trump and Joe Biden, several other candidates qualified to appear on each state’s ballot. See each state’s list of candidates below.
- Arkansas
- Donald Trump/Michael Pence -- Republican
- Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris -- Democrat
- Don Blankenship/William Mohr -- Constitution
- Gloria La Riva/Sunil Freeman -- Socialism and Liberation
- Brian Carroll/Amar Patel -- American Solidarity
- Kanye West/Michelle Tidball -- Independent
- John Richard Myers/Tiara Suzanne Lusk -- Life and Liberty
- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen -- Libertarian
- Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker -- Green
- Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard -- Independent
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente/Darcy Richardson -- Independent
- C.L. Gammon/Phil Collins -- Independent
- Phil Collins/Bill Parker -- Independent
- Mississippi
- Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris -- Democrat
- Donald Trump/Michael Pence -- Republican
- Don Blankenship/William Mohr -- American Constitution
- Brian Carroll/Amar Patel -- American Solidarity
- Phil Collins/Bill Parker -- Independent
- Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker -- Green
- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen -- Libertarian
- Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard -- Independent
- Kayne West/Michelle Tidball -- Independent
- Tennessee
- Donald Trump/Michael Pence -- Republican
- Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris -- Democrat
- Don Blankenship/William Mohr -- Independent
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente/Darcy Richardson -- Independent
- Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker -- Independent
- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen -- Independent
- Alyson Kennedy/Malcolm Jarrett -- Independent
- Gloria La Riva/Sunil Freeman -- Independent
- Kanye West/Michelle Tidball -- Independent
U.S. Senate
- Arkansas -- Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is running for re-election against Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.
- Mississippi -- Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is seeking re-election and she’s facing a familiar challenger in Democrat Mike Espy. Jimmy Edwards, Libertarian, is also in the race.
- Tennessee -- Bill Hagerty, R-Nashville, and Marquita Bradshaw, D-Memphis, are vying to fill Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat. Nine independent candidates are also on the ballot. See the complete list here.
U.S. House
- Arkansas -- Voters will elect representatives for House districts 1, 2, 3 and 4. In eastern Arkansas (district 1), incumbent Republican Rick Crawford is running unopposed in his bid for re-election.
- Mississippi -- Voters will elect representatives for House districts 1, 2, 3 and 4. In northeastern Mississippi (district 1), incumbent Republican Trent Kelly is facing Democratic challenger Antonia Eliason. In northwestern Mississippi (district 2), incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson is facing Republican challenger Brian Flowers.
- Tennessee -- Republican Rep. David Kustoff is seeking re-election. He’s facing Democratic challenger Erica Stotts Pearson and Independents Jon Dillard and James Hart.
BALLOT ISSUES
- Arkansas
- Issue No. 1 - A constitutional amendment continuing a 0.5 percent (one-half percent) sales and use tax for transportation.
- Issue No. 2 - A constitutional amendment changing term limits to 12 consecutive years for the Arkansas General Assembly, giving legislators the chance to return after a four-year break.
- Issue No. 3 - A constitutional amendment to the process for submitting, challenging and approving proposed initiatives, constitutional amendments and referenda.
- Issue No. 6 - An amendment to the Arkansas Code regarding the definition of the “Practice of Optometry.”
- Issue No. 6 will still appear on the Nov. 3 ballots but results will not be counted or certified.
- Mississippi
- Initiative Measure No. 65: Should Mississippi allow qualified patients with debilitating medical conditions, as certified by Mississippi licensed physicians, to use medical marijuana?
- House Concurrent Resolution No. 47: This amendment provides that to be elected Governor, or to any other statewide office, a candidate must receive a majority of the votes in the general election. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, then a runoff election shall be held as provided by general law. The requirement of receiving the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representative’s districts is removed.
- House Bill 1796 Flag Referendum: Vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on whether to accept the proposed design for the new Mississippi State Flag.
This guide will be updated.
