Best Life: Researchers looking at protein for potential COVID-19 cure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to the CDC, the rate of hospitalization for kids diagnosed with COVID-19 was eight per 100,000, while for adults it was 20 times that at 164 per 100,000 people. While kids can and do get COVID-19, a team of researchers is looking into why COVID-19 spares many kids to find a treatment for the disease.