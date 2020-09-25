More sunshine and drying out this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is some mist and patchy fog this morning, but that will clear around 9 a.m. However, it will remain mostly cloudy today. Clouds should start to clear by sunset, so it will be partly cloudy tonight. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s today. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 10%. High: 77. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 63. Winds west 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be dry this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move through on Monday, which will drop temperatures down considerably for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Monday and then lower 70s and upper 60s through the weekend. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid-50s on Tuesday night. This front will deliver rain to the Mid-South and scattered showers will be likely.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.