Ole Miss opens football season with gameday guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss is getting ready for their season opener tomorrow as Florida comes to Oxford for the kick-off of SEC Football.
Saturday is sure to be an exciting day for Ole Miss fans, but it’s also going to be quite a different atmosphere for fans attending the game because of guidelines meant to protect against spreading COVID-19.
The stadium will only be at 25% capacity. Fans are being reminded to wear masks and social distance. All gameday social gatherings on campus are prohibited, including tailgating and picnics.
Students are also being reminded that any off-campus gatherings must be limited to a maximum of 10 participants for indoor gatherings and 25 participants for outdoor gatherings.
Ole Miss has had struggles with COVID-19 this year, including among their football team. Ole Miss now reports that all of the team has completed its second consecutive week without a new case.
Just a few weeks ago Ole Miss reported 288 active cases on campus. On Friday they’re reporting 26 cases on campus.
Kickoff for Saturday’s opener is 11 a.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.