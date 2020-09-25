Ole Miss unveil new powder blue uniforms ahead of season opener

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss football players will have a fresh new look when they take the field at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium next weekend.
The Rebels put a tease video out on Twitter Wednesday night, announcing that they will wear new powder blue jerseys for their season opener against Florida on September 26th.
Players will pair the sleek uniforms with powder blue helmets, which the team wore originally from 1948-77, again from ’83 to ’94 and have used the helmet as an alternate since 2014.
At the moment, it’s unknown as to whether the Rebels will wear their traditional gray pants or plain white pants. So far it has been a hit on the recruiting circuit as George County and four-star cornerback MJ Daniels shared the video on his Twitter page with the caption “I love it.”
