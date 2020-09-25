Pruitt gets extension ready to run for Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a fat new contract extension and a long-awaited. Pre-season national ranking in hand, University of Tennessee Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt heads into 2020 with plenty of enthusiasm and a strong running game to boot.
Pruitt agrees to a 2-year extension that will pay him an extra $400,000 a year, upping his salary to $4.2 million.
He’s also got a talented back he can count on from the Bluff City to boost the Vols ground game.
Eric Gray enters his sophomore season coming off a 539-yard 4-touchdown effort in his rookie campaign last year. Capped by scoring the winning touchdown in UT’s 23-22 win over Indiana in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl.
The former Lausanne Collegiate School star was the first-ever three-time Mr. Football winner in the state. He says learning how to run at the next Level took some doing.
“It’s the little things you have to look out for. Be much more aware of how and when to cut," said Gray. "How to read the hole. Get in and out quickly. See the Defenses. Those holes close soo much quicker than when you’re in High School. Got to be aligned right to make sure you can hit it full speed. Have to know what you’re doing so you’re not tiptoeing. So you can play with confidence and play fast.”
Gray and the Vols open at South Carolina Saturday night.
