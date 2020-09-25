Pruitt gets extension ready to run for Tennessee

“It’s the little things you have to look out for. Be much more aware of how and when to cut," said Gray. "How to read the hole. Get in and out quickly. See the Defenses. Those holes close soo much quicker than when you’re in High School. Got to be aligned right to make sure you can hit it full speed. Have to know what you’re doing so you’re not tiptoeing. So you can play with confidence and play fast.”