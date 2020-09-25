SCS student says she’s struggling with virtual learning

“Regardless of the type of learning environment provided to our students, teachers will continue to follow all grading protocols established in 2019-20. However, teachers will also ensure students receive credit for time spent using intervention software, such as iReady, Edgenuity or similar programs. Whenever a student completes at least 45 minutes on any day for English, Language Arts (ELA) or Math, a 100 should be included as a class participation grade for the student in the relevant subject area for that day.”