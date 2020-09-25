Tigers Coxie lauds former teammates in NFL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the things Memphis Tigers football prides itself on is getting guys to follow their dreams and play in the NFL. More than a dozen former Tigers on NFL rosters and making a splash early on in the season.
This week of course it was Ram’s Darrell Henderson and Washington Rookie Antonio Gibson, getting their first NFL touchdowns. Many of the current players played with the two young running backs. They say it’s so cool to see because it’s foreshadowing what their dreams are. But Damonte Coxie isn’t ready to feed into his buddy’s AG ego quite yet.
“It was good,” said Coxie. “I still ain’t calling AG because I don’t want to tell him he’s doing good. I’m just going to let him keep doing his thing. I’m going to call him and tell him when he’s sad. Him and Darrell I’m enjoying seeing my boys ball out. It’s good because seeing where they’re coming from, how hard they’ve been working he deserves it and I’m proud of him, but I ain’t telling him yet.”
Gotta love the brotherhood.
Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says he takes a ton of pride in the number of Tigers on NFL rosters. The list should expand after this season.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.