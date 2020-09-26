Breakdown: Smack! Why mosquitoes will live for a few more weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As temperatures and humidity drop, Mid-Southerners finally have an opportunity to comfortably spend time outdoors. Unfortunately, mosquitoes linger even after the first official day of Fall. So when can we put away the bug spray?
Mosquitoes become lethargic when temperatures drop to 60 degrees. Although you may see less than normal at this temperature, mosquitoes will still bite. 50 degrees is the magic number when mosquitoes finally die, which usually occurs in mid-October in the Mid-South.
However, Mosquitoes are highly adaptive and many female mosquitoes lay eggs before they die. Some breeds of mosquitoes hibernate until Spring. So, even if temperatures drop down for a day or two, mosquitoes will reemerge when temperatures go back up again and then re-hibernate when they drop. This scenario is common in September and October when temperatures are highly variable.
Mosquitoes tend to lay eggs in water, so you should be proactive in eliminating any standing water in your yard. Pour out water plant saucers, dog bowls and any accumulating water on toys or sandboxes. You should also check your gutters to ensure they are draining properly so water doesn’t sit. It’s also a good idea to talk to neighbors about doing these things as well.
