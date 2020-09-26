FedExForum selected as location to count absentee ballots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the FedExForum will be used as a location for the Shelby County Election Commission to count absentee ballots in the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3.
The team released the following statement:
“With the potential for a higher number of absentee ballots in Shelby County, the Election Commission needed a larger space to facilitate counting those ballots and FedExForum met all the necessary requirements. We have been working closely with the Shelby County Election Commission since June to determine the best use of FedExForum during the upcoming election, and we’re pleased we’ll have the opportunity to serve this civic duty for our community.”
This announcement comes shortly after a push to make the FedExForum a voting site by Election Commissioner Bennie Smith failed by a 3-2 vote.
