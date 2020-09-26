Local lawmakers react to nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Tennessee State Representative David Kustoff said, “I applaud President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Throughout her career, Judge Barrett has shown an unwavering commitment to the Constitution. As a former law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, in her private law practice, and as a law professor, Judge Amy Coney Barrett has unique experience and expertise to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Furthermore, I am proud that a graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis has received this nomination from the President. I fully support the President’s selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court and look forward to her confirmation by the United States Senate.”