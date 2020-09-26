Man arrested, charged for pointing gun at protesters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a man they say pulled a gun on protesters downtown.

Several witnesses shared pictures of the Wednesday incident with WMC Action News 5.

On Friday, Paul Staples went to the police to give his statement and hand over his weapon.

According to an affidavit, Staples tried to say the gun in the photo was an airsoft gun he bought, but it did not match the pictures.

Staples then confessed it was actually a 9-millimeter pistol and turned that gun over.

He’s charged with eight counts of aggravated assault and one count of fabricating evidence.

