Man charged in deadly motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in connection to a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Friday at East Raines Road and Delp Street.
Samuel Mark Blankenship, 62, has been charged with fail to yield with serious injury/death.
According to police, Blankenship made a left turn onto East Raines Road to Delp Street in a brown 2018 Ford F-150 and failed to yield for on-coming eastbound traffic. He continued into the intersection pulling in front of the victim, who was traveling in the right lane, eastbound, riding a blue 2001 Suzuki motorcycle on East Raines Road.
The victim swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision and struck Blankenship’s truck in the passenger rear quarter panel with the front of his motorcycle.
The victim was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in the eastbound right lane on his back and died on impact from injuries sustained in the crash.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by MFD paramedics, and his 2001 Suzuki was completely destroyed.
Blankenship was arrested and transported to 201 Poplar Ave.
