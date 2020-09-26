Rhodes College alumni start Facebook group to oppose Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

"At Rhodes College, we set our graduates on a path to professional success at the highest levels. Judge Amy Coney Barrett ’94 is part of that legacy as she is nominated to the Supreme Court. The college has a long history of connections to the highest court in the land. Alumnus Abe Fortas ’30 was a Supreme Court justice, Rhodes graduates have clerked for justices and serve as federal judges, and Rhodes has recently hosted both the late Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Stephen Breyer on our campus. Our mock trial team is ranked at the top of national lists.