Shelby County government launch initiative to provide masks for children

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - With this month being designated as National Preparedness Month, Shelby County government is preparing to give away children’s masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has partnered with the Shelby County Health Department, Shelby County Fire Department, Memphis Fire Department, the cities of Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland, and Millington to give away children’s masks.
The drive-through initiative will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the following locations, during the following times:
- Shelby County Government, East Complex: 1075 Mullins Station Road, Memphis, TN 38134 from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M.
- Shelby County Health Department: Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic, from 9 A.M. – 1 P.M.: 6590 Kirby Center Cove, Memphis, TN 38115
- Town of Arlington: Town Hall: 5854 Airline Road from 11 A.M.-3 P.M.
- City of Millington: Millington City Hall: 7930 Nelson from 11 A.M.-3 P.M.
- City of Germantown: Germantown City Hall: 1930 S Germantown Road from 11 A.M.-3 P.M.
- City of Collierville: Collierville Police Department: 156 N. Rowlett Street from 11 A.M.-3 P.M.
- City of Bartlett: Bartlett City Hall: 6400 Stage Road from 11 A.M.-3 P.M.
Shelby County Fire Departments from 11 A.M.-3 P.M.:
- Station 60: 5380 Egypt Central, Memphis, TN
- Station 61: 11611 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028
- Station 62: 4647 Forest Hill Irene, Memphis, TN 38125
- Station 64: 6457 Navy Road, Millington, TN 38053
- Station 65: 7740 Trinity Bldg. B, Ste. 117, Memphis, TN 38018
- Station 66: 5469 Raleigh-Millington Road, Millington, TN 38053
- Station 67: 944 Northaven, Memphis, TN 38127
- Station 68: 2348 Garnett Road, Millington, TN 38053
- Station 69: 7365 Brunswick Road, Arlington, TN 38002
- Lakeland Station 1: 9774 Beverle Rivera, Lakeland, TN 38002
Memphis Fire Departments from 11 A.M.-3 P.M.:
- Station 38: 4715 Horn Lake, Memphis, TN 38109
- Station 30: 1150 Getwell, Memphis, TN 38111
- Station 35: 3305 S. Mendenhall, Memphis, TN 38115
- Station 49: 4351 New Allen, Memphis, TN 38128
- Station 24: 4472 Powell, Memphis, TN 38122
City of Lakeland: Lakeland City Hall:
- 10001 US Highway 70 from 11 A.M. - 3 P.M.
- International Harvester Park: 4523 Canada Road from 6:30 P.M. - 9:30 P.M.
