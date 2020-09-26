Warmer Sunday & dry followed by a rainy Monday

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunder possible. A few heavy pockets of rain at times. Highs will be near 70. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Rainfall amounts will average a half inch to an inch. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs near 70.