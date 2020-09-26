Warmer Sunday & dry followed by a rainy Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy fog possible Sunday morning and more sunshine for most areas by Sunday afternoon, although skies won’t be completely clear. A spotty light shower will be possible in North Mississippi on Sunday as a cold front approaches and brings the bulk of the rain Monday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
TOMORROW: Patchy fog possible otherwise partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunder possible. A few heavy pockets of rain at times. Highs will be near 70. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Rainfall amounts will average a half inch to an inch. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs near 70.
NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and continued cool with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
