Who is Amy Coney Barrett?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amy Coney Barrett is a Class of ’94 graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis. A former professor, her roommate, and the current President of Rhodes are sharing their thoughts about Coney Barrett’s nomination to the high court.
“She was just your typical student. She was very driven and very focused. She had goals.”
Amy Coney Barrett’s roommate at Rhodes, Brook Ward, believes she’ll serve the country well.
Coney Barrett’s former English professor, Jennifer Brady, says Barrett was one of her best students.
“She is highly intelligent, an honest person, she’s gracious. I think she would be a fantastic colleague which is what is being suggested.”
Rhodes President Marjorie Hass says Coney Barrett graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Hass says many students and alumni sent her passionate emails -- some in support of Coney Barrett’s nomination and some worried that the Catholic mother of seven is as conservative as Ruth Bader Ginsburg was liberal.
“The Rhodes connection to the Supreme Court is a source of institutional pride,” Hass wrote to alumni. “My prayer is that each of us will be moved to speak, act and vote in accord with conscience, wisdom and a passion for justice.”
Before her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Court was confirmed in 2017, Coney Barrett faced questions and criticism from senators who worried about her stance on abortion.
When Coney Barrett was on the short list for the Supreme Court in 2018, her roommate told us then that her biggest concern was the tough confirmation fight ahead.
“The one thing I do feel for her in all of this is what it will put her family through and put her through, personally, to have to go through another set of confirmation hearings.”
