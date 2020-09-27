Health officials report nearly 2,104 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting an increase of 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,104 new COVID-19 cases across the state.
TDH says there are now a total of 192,995 cases in Tennessee with 185,833 confirmed and 7,162 probable.
The number of deaths has risen to 2,377 with 728 hospitalizations.
The department also reports 175,143 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 3 more coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases.
With 183 new cases reported, Shelby County’s case count has risen to 31,227 as of Sunday with 30,870 being confirmed and 357 being probable.
SCHD also reports an increase of 3 deaths, bringing the county total to 457, of which 432 are confirmed and 25 are probable.
More than 29,000 have recovered from the virus, and there are 1,637 active cases.
More than 400K tests have been administered in Shelby County.
