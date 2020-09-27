Rain in the morning Monday but dry and cooler in the afternoon

NEXT WEEK: It won’t be a washout on Monday as most of the rain will be in the morning and mainly dry in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts for Monday will average near a tenth of an inch to an inch as there could be a few heavy pockets of rain. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.