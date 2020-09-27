Rain in the morning Monday but dry and cooler in the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches. Rain will move in overnight and Monday but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures will trend cooler behind the front.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a few storms along with lows in the lower 60s.
TOMORROW: Cloudy with periods of showers in the morning and a few rumbles of thunder possible with high temperatures in the low 70s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds with lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: It won’t be a washout on Monday as most of the rain will be in the morning and mainly dry in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts for Monday will average near a tenth of an inch to an inch as there could be a few heavy pockets of rain. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and continued cool with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
