Tracking a major change to the weather pattern this week

Sunday expect to see a bit more sunshine with warmer afternoon highs. A cold front brings rain Monday then much cooler and calmer conditions for the remainder of the week.
Fair skies greet us this morning with a few spots of patchy fog. During the day we are going to see partly cloudy skies with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s again this afternoon. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out today and during the overnight period tonight. Expect lows to fall into the lower 60s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Lows: Lower 60s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect a rainy and cloudy start to the day on Monday, highs will only reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Long range forecast models are showing Saturday to be a pleasant day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies.
